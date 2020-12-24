Left Menu
Periyar's 47th death anniversary observed

DMK president M K Stalin, along with his party leaders garlanded a portrait of the leader on Anna Salai here.Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani were among the other leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar in the state capital.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:21 IST
Rich tributes were paid to rationalist leader and social justice icon, E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' on his 47th death anniversary on Thursday. DMK president M K Stalin, along with his party leaders garlanded a portrait of the leader on Anna Salai here.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani were among the other leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar in the state capital. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hailed Periyar for his yeoman service.

Periyar (1879-1973), founded the Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent organisation of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian parties. The rationalist leader is remembered for his work against caste discrimination and fight towards an egalitarian society.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

