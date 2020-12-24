Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dissenters fully participate in Congress protest march on farm laws as they continue to press their issues

Even as they continue to press for issues raised by them, the leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August for sweeping reforms in the party, fully participated in the programme today over demand for the repeal of three farm laws with the Congress putting up a show of unity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:33 IST
Dissenters fully participate in Congress protest march on farm laws as they continue to press their issues
A delegation of opposition parties submitting the memorandum of two crore signatures against the laws to the President.. Image Credit: ANI

By By Siddharth Sharma Even as they continue to press for issues raised by them, the leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August for sweeping reforms in the party, fully participated in the programme today over demand for the repeal of three farm laws with the Congress putting up a show of unity.

The letter writers including Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor were among those present in the Congress office today morning for the party's programme to submit two crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind for the repeal of the farm laws, against which farmers are protesting on the Delhi borders since last month. Sharma was among the several party leaders briefly detained by police as they were on their way to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit the signatures.

The party memorandum was submitted to the President Kovind by Rahul Gandhi who was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Azad was among the 23 leaders who had written the letter.

Several party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Kodikunnil Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pawan Kumar Bansal were among those detained and released by police. In their letter, the dissenters had sought "full-time and active" leadership and also elections at various levels including to the Congress Working Committee.

An "ice-breaking" meeting was held Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday last which was also attended by some of the 23 leaders. Speaking to the media after a five-hour-long meeting, former union minister Pawan Bansal had stated that the leaders conveyed that the party needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"Everyone said that the party needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership and we should not care for those who want to divert attention from the agenda. A total of 19 leaders including Sonia Gandhi were present in the meeting. Sonia Gandhi told Congress like a family and said that we will work together as a family," Bansal had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says China's CoronaVac efficacy 91.25%, likely to increase

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data, Turkish researchers said on Thursday, as the country becomes the second trial site to produce resul...

EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal in new year

The European Parliament said on Thursday it will analyse the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and Britain in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year. The two sides reached the deal just seven days be...

UK opposition Labour Party will back Brexit trade deal

Britains opposition Labour Party will back Prime Minister Boris Johnsons trade deal with the European Union when it is put before parliament next week, Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday.When this deal comes before parliament, Labo...

India describes political developments in Nepal as 'internal matter'

India on Thursday described Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections as an internal matter that is for the country to decide as per its democratic processes. In a guarded reacti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020