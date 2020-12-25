Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. IN THE PIPELINE Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to farmers ON THE WIRE NATION DEL23 PM-FARMERS PM Modi releases over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN).

DEL40 RAJNATH-FARMERS Come forward for talks, govt ready for all possible amendments: Rajnath Singh to farmers New Delhi: Appealing to protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm laws, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government will amend the legislations if they are not found beneficial. DEL28 FARMERS-SHAH No corporate can snatch away farmers' land till Modi is PM: Amit Shah New Delhi: No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down.

DEL30 FARMERS-TOMAR Tomar urges Punjab farmers to end protest, resume talks with Govt New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged Punjab farmers to end their protest and come forward to hold discussions with the government to resolve the deadlock over the three new farm laws. DEL14 PAR-VAJPAYEE-TRIBUTES PM, Speaker, parliamentarians pay tributes to Malaviya, Vajpayee on their birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and parliamentarians on Friday paid floral tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament on their birth anniversary.

DEL11 VIRUS- LD CASES 23,067 new cases take India's COVID-19 infection tally to 1,01,46,845; recoveries cross 97 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 on Friday with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while total recoveries crossed 97 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. CAL2 AR-JDU-MLAS-BJP JD(U) suffers setback in Arunachal, six MLAs join BJP Itanagar: The Janata Dal United received a major jolt in Arunachal Pradesh, with six of its seven MLAs shifting allegiance to the ruling BJP, a bulletin issued by the state legislative assembly said.

DEL29 VIRUS-ACTIVE CASES COVID-19: India's active caseload of 2.81 lakh now, only 2.78 pc of total cases New Delhi: The trend of more daily recoveries from COVID-19 than the number of new infections has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 2,81,919 and accounts for merely 2.78 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. DEL18 BOOK-VAJPAYEE-LAHORE Bus ride to Lahore with Vajpayee: When Kapil Dev was most gracious and Dev Anand went down memory lane New Delhi: A host of luminaries from different fields were on the bus that took Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the historic journey from Amritsar to Lahore in 1999 but cricketer Kapil Dev was perhaps the most gracious, recalls the late prime minister’s private secretary Shakti Sinha in a new book.

FOREIGN FGN5 US-INDIA-USIBC 2021 to provide important opportunities to broaden India-US partnership: Biswal Washington: Asserting that the long due US-India mini trade deal should be on top of agenda of the incoming Biden administration, US India Business Council president Nisha Desai Biswal has said that the ties between the two nations continued to be ''strong and vibrant'' and 2021 will provide important opportunities to broaden and deepen this partnership. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-LAWMAKERS-INDIA-FARMERS Seven US lawmakers write to Pompeo on farmers' protest in India Washington: A group of seven influential US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, have written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to raise the issue of farmers' protest in India with his Indian counterpart. By Lalit K Jha FGN1 PAK-PEARL Men charged in Daniel Pearl's murder case to be released on Saturday Karachi: British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides, whose release in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl was ordered by a court here, would walk out of the prison on Saturday as their release orders were received very late. PTI IJT