J-K LG pays tributes to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. He was a stalwart loved and respected across all sections of society.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. "Atal Ji was a distinguished statesman, cherished leader, prolific poet, and a social reformer who deeply enriched the Indian political space and contributed immensely to our nation's progress,'' he said.
Sinha said Vajpayee made a significant mark as a political figure in the country's history with his incredible intellect, fairness, and modesty. "He was a stalwart loved and respected across all sections of society. His great wisdom and faith in the power of democracy will continue to guide our future generations," the Lt Governor said.
