HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL57 FARMERS-2NDLD PM Political rivals misusing farmers' protest to push their agenda; Govt willing to talk to all on farm issues: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre's talks with protesting farmers and asserted that his government is willing to hold dialogues with all, including those staunchly opposed to it, as long as talks are based on farm issues, facts and logic. PM-REAX Attempt to 'divide and mislead' farmers, allege protesting union leaders after PM's speech New Delhi: Protesting farm unions on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address appeared as an attempt to ''divide and mislead'' the farmers and said they want a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

DEL61 LD VAJPAYEE Nation remembers Vajpayee on his 96th birthday New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation on Friday in paying homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary with leaders hailing the BJP stalwart's vision of a strong and prosperous India. DEL67 INDOJAPAN India is Asia's 'gravity point': Japanese Deputy Defence Minister New Delhi: Describing India as ''Asia's gravity point'', Japanese Deputy Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama has said his country would like to see India ''commit more'' towards the Quadrilateral coalition or Quad.

DEL65 SHAH-LD FARM LAWS No corporate can snatch away farmer's land till Modi is PM: Amit Shah New Delhi: No corporate can snatch away a farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down. CAL17 WB-MAMATA-LD PM Modi trying to mislead people with distorted facts: Mamata on PM-KISAN in Bengal Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts over the non-implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state.

MDS 14 RAJINIKANTH-2ND LD HOSPITAL Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations; is stable, say docs Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations and he was ''stable'', the hospital said. Foreign: FGN16 CHINA-INDIA-SHIP China says no 'link' between stranded Indian ship crew and its strained ties with India, Aus Beijing: China said on Friday that there was no ''link'' between the situation of Indian crew on two stranded ships at Chinese ports and its strained relations with India and Australia. By K J M Varma FGN20 NEPAL-POLITICS-2NDLD COURT Nepal’s apex court issues show-cause notice to Oli govt over Parliament dissolution Kathmandu: Nepal’s Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government, asking it to submit a written clarification over its decision to abruptly dissolve Parliament. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN22 PAK-2NDLD PEARL Men charged in Daniel Pearl's murder case to be released on Saturday: lawyer Karachi: British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides, whose release in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl was ordered by a court here, would walk out of the prison on Saturday, police and lawyer said on Friday.