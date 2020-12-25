Farmers ransack venue of BJP event in Bathinda: Police

Left Menu
A group of farmers on Friday ransacked the venue of an event organised here by the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leaving at least five party workers injured, police said.

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:28 IST
Representative Image

A group of farmers on Friday ransacked the venue of an event organised here by the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leaving at least five party workers injured, police said. However, some farmers at the venue claimed anti-social elements and not peasants were behind the incident.

Some people were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the venue on Amrik Singh Road when a group of farmers reached there shouting slogans and ransacked the place. They broke chairs and the LED system, police said. Women, children and the elderly fled to nearby shops for safety. police rushed to the spot and resorted to mild baton charge to control the situation, they said.

Bathinda BJP chief Vinod Gupta and state BJP legal cell co-convener Ravinder Gupta among others sustained minor injuries in the melee. While some farmers present at the venue claimed the ransacking was the handiwork of anti-social elements, the BJP leaders sought police action against them.

An investigation in the matter is underway, police said. ''Complete anarchy is prevailing in Punjab where law and order is in the hands of goons and police have become a silent and helpless onlooker," remarked BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh over the incident.

He said the Amarinder Singh government has been playing vicious games against the BJP and its complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab. Expressing concern over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in which the BJP workers are ''facing threats to their life'', Chugh urged Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to take action against the Amarinder government.

In a letter to the governor, he said there was a serious constitutional crisis in Punjab where the BJP was not allowed to work democratically. Chugh said such attacks will strengthen the BJP resolve to fight the inimical forces vigorously. ''The attempt of the Congress to throttle the BJP in Punjab will be met determinedly by BJP workers," he added.

