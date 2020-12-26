Park, public complex in north Delhi named after former PM Vajpayee: Civic body

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:22 IST
A park and a public complex were named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday, the area's civic body said. A statue of the late veteran BJP leader was also installed at the complex in his honour, it said.

Born in 1924 on the day of Christmas, Vajpayee died in Delhi in August 2018. The North Delhi MCD said the former PM's birth anniversary is celebrated by the Centre as 'Good Governance Day'. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash named a park in Sector-17 in Rohini after Vajpayee, the civic body said in a statement.

A public complex in Paschim Vihar was named in his honour and his statue was also installed there, the North Delhi MCD said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

