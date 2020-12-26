Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh Yadav congratulates party leaders, workers on success of 'Kisan Ghera' program

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday congratulated the party leaders on the successful completion of the 'Kisan-Ghera' programme and said the participation of thousands of farmers in the event shows that they have understood the reality of the 'black laws' brought by the central government.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:48 IST
Akhilesh Yadav congratulates party leaders, workers on success of 'Kisan Ghera' program
Visual of the 'Kisan-Ghera' program organised by Samajwadi Party. (Picture credit: Akhilesh Yadav Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday congratulated the party leaders on the successful completion of the 'Kisan-Ghera' programme and said the participation of thousands of farmers in the event shows that they have understood the reality of the 'black laws' brought by the central government. "Today, the participation of lakhs of framers in the 'Kisan-Ghera' program organized by the Samajwadi Party in protest against the black agricultural laws across the state has proven that the BJP can lie as long as they want, but the farmers have understood that the agricultural laws are a big hoax," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

"Congratulations to every Samajwadi Party leader and worker for making the programme a success!" he added. The Samajwadi Party leaders and workers made a circle in the villages across the state and interacted with the farmers .

In support of agitating farmers, Samajwadi Party organized a 'Samajwadi Kisan Ghera Programme' across the state on Friday. "The farmer has been the victim and is facing atrocities . The government has not fulfilled any of its promises to the farmers, but on the contrary, by bringing three anti-farmer laws, it has conspired to ruin the farmers," Yadav had said.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo confirms record-high of 949 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday that the additional cases b...

Cricket-India land first blows on day one of Boxing Day test

India proved there is life without captain Virat Kohli as they bowled Australia out for 195 then weathered a fierce pace assault in the late afternoon to dominate the opening day of the second test in Melbourne. India were 36 for one at stu...

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020