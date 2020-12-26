Soon JD-U will be wiped out from Bihar, says Tej Pratap Yadav

A day after six Janata Dal (United) MLAs joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav said that soon JDU will be wiped out of Bihar. "JDU's wipe out has started and soon they will be wiped out of Bihar. JDU is completely broken now. Nitish Kumar's decision was very wrong, he has stabbed himself," said Tej Pratap while talking to media in Nalanda.

The JD-U now has just one MLA in the 60-member Arunachal assembly. BJP and JD-U is an ally in the coalition government in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday sought to downplay six of seven JD-U MLAs joining the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and said "it was not an issue" and they have a meeting on the matter.

The JDU MLAs who joined the BJP are Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dongru Siongju, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, according to a bulletin issued by the state legislative Assembly. JD leader Manoj Jha on Friday took a dig at the ruling alliance in Bihar and said the "signal" has come from the northeastern state and "it will reach Bihar soon".

"It is strange that six of the seven MLAs of JD-U joined BJP. Did they take instructions from Nitish Kumar? I want to ask Nitish Kumar, do you want your party to merge in BJP," Jha asked. "Nitish Kumar has become Chief Minister even though his party won just 43 seats in Bihar assembly elections. I have been saying that just wait for four-five months and now the signal has come from Arunachal Pradesh and it will reach Bihar soon," Jha said. (ANI)