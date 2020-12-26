Following are the top stories at 1:45 pm: NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme via video-conferencing to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Daily deaths below 300 after over 6 months, 22,273 new cases reported New Delhi: India's daily new COVID-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to 1,01,69,118, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

DEL1 JK-TRF-ARREST Two TRF terrorists arrested in Jammu; arms, ammunition seized Jammu: Two terrorists affiliated with 'The Resistance Force' (TRF) have been arrested here and arms and ammunition seized, police said on Saturday. BOM4 MP-CABINET-CONVERSION-BILL MP cabinet gives nod to Religious Freedom Bill Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Religious Freedom Bill 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

DEL8 UP-LOVE JIHAD-ARRESTS About 35 arrests, dozen FIRs as UP 'love jihad' law completes one month Lucknow: Going full steam, the Uttar Pradesh police have made more than one arrest a day since the controversial anti-conversion ordinance came into effect a month ago, having apprehended about 35 people so far. By Abhinav Pandey BOM6 MH-UPA-SAAMANA Sena, anti-BJP parties should unite under UPA banner: Saamana Mumbai: The Congress, which is in the opposition at the national level, has turned ''feeble and disintegrated'', Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said on Saturday, and suggested that all anti-BJP parties, including the Sena, should come together under the UPA banner to provide a formidable alternative. MDS6 TL-RAJINIKANTH-LD-HOSPITAL Rajinikanth progressing well, says hospital; TN CM enquires Hyderabad/Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is progressing well, the hospital said on Saturday.

MDS5 KA-VIRUS-UK-RETURNEES 14 UK returnees to K'taka test positive for COVID-19; samples sent for genetic sequencing Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said 14 people who have come to the state from the UK so far have tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genetic sequencing to find whether it is a new strain of virus that has infected them. CAL2 OD-RETIRED BANKER-MBBS Retired Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Jay Kishore Pradhan cracked the NEET earlier this year and enrolled as a first-year MBBS student like thousands of other aspirants from the state - just that he is all of 64 and a retired banker.

DES7 UP-MINISTER-RAJBHAR Rajbhar 'enemy of society', says UP minister on SBSP chief joining hands with Owaisi Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar has said SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is a ''samaj ka dushman'' (enemy of society) for joining hands with the Asaddudin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the 2022 state assembly polls. LEGAL LGD1 SC-GRAFT-NOTICE SC issues show-cause notice to convict for misleading it to get favourable order New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a show-cause notice to a convict for misleading it by producing a wrong copy of a trial court's verdict to get a favourable order which had allowed him to walk free on payment of a fine only in a graft case. FOREIGN FGN9 NEPAL-GOVT-SESSION Oli Govt recommends calling winter session of upper house on Jan 1 Kathmandu: Embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government has recommended the president to summon the winter session of Parliament's upper house on January 1, nearly a week after the lower house was dissolved.

SPORTS SPF18 SPO-CRI-LD IND Rahane's captaincy, bowlers' show get Australia out for 195; India 36/1 on Day 1 Melbourne: Jasprit Bumrah's menace was matched by Ravichandran Ashwin's guile as an inspired India led by Ajinkya Rahane shot out Australia for a sub-par 195 to dominate the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday..