4 of family killed in UP house fire

Four members of a family, including three children, died after their house caught fire in Duben ka Purva village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. The villagers saw smoke emanating from the house of Sangeeta Yadav 28 in the morning.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:20 IST
Four members of a family, including three children, died after their house caught fire in Duben ka Purva village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. The villagers saw smoke emanating from the house of Sangeeta Yadav (28) in the morning. Subsequently, the charred bodies of Yadav, her two daughters aged two and eight years and a six-year-old son were recovered, ASP Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The house caught fire during the night, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Senior administrative and police officials visited the site, the ASP said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was launched.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow, adding that he has also prayed for peace for the departed souls..

