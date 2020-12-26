HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL49 LDALL FARMERS Farmer unions agree to talk to Centre on Dec 29; Demand repeal of farm laws on agenda New Delhi: The protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks to end the deadlock over the three newly enacted farm laws, but made it clear that the modalities for its repeal and guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda. DEL48 PM-2NDLD JK DDC polls in J&K 'moment of pride' for India, says Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that free and transparent DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir coupled with voters' keen participation are a ''moment of pride'' for India, while hitting back at his rivals for giving him ''lessons in democracy''.

DEL45 RJ-LD RLP NDA RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws. DEL36 BJP-CAMPAIGN-ONE ELECTION BJP to hold 25 webinars to push idea of ''one nation, one election'' New Delhi: The BJP will organise nearly 25 webinars over the next few days on the issue of ''one nation, one election'', as it seeks to build popular support for what has been a strong plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DEL34 JK-SHAH-PEACE Modi's six-year rule provided most peaceful atmosphere in J&K: Shah Jammu: The six-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 will be remembered as the most peaceful period in the history of Jammu and Kashmir since 1990, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

BOM18 MP-CABINET-2ND LD CONVERSION MP's Freedom of Religion Bill against `fraudulent' conversions gets state cabinet's nod Bhopal: `The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020' which provides for up to 10 years in jail for conversion ''through marriage or by any other fraudulent means'' got the state cabinet's approval on Saturday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. MDS12 TL-RAJINIKANTH-2NDLD HOSPITAL Rajinikanth progressing well, says hospital; TN CM enquires Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation, is stable and a decision on discharging him would be taken tomorrow, Apollo Hospitals said here on Saturday.

Foreign: FGN18 NEPAL-POLITICS-LD CHINA China rushes top-ranking CPC leader to Kathmandu to prevent split in Nepal Communist Party Kathmandu: A wary China is rushing a high-level delegation led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party here to assess the ground situation and avert a vertical split in the ruling Nepal Communist Party, according to media reports on Saturday, nearly a week after embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli got the House of Representatives dissolved. FGN14 CHINA-PARLIAMENT China to hold Parliament session in March to approve key plans Beijing: China will hold its annual Parliament session on March 5 next year to approve a host of key laws, including the 14th Five-Year Plan and President Xi Jinping’s ambitious long-range strategic developmental initiatives, according to an official announcement here on Saturday. By K J M Varma FGN10 VIRUS-UK-ANTIBODY-TRIAL UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19 London: Scientists in the UK have begun trials of innovative antibody drug treatments that they hope could provide instant protection against COVID-19.