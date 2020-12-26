Left Menu
Development News Edition

All anti-BJP parties should unite under UPA: Shiv Sena

Time has come for expanding the UPA, Senas chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters later in the day.The Congress in Maharashtra, which is part of the Sena-led ruling alliance, however, said the Uddhav Thackeray- led party is not part of the UPA and hence should not comment on it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:16 IST
All anti-BJP parties should unite under UPA: Shiv Sena
Time has come for expanding the UPA, Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters later in the day. Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Saying that the Congress is not providing effective opposition to the BJP, Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Saturday said all anti-BJP parties including the Sena should come together under the banner of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Time has come for expanding the UPA, Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters later in the day.

The Congress in Maharashtra, which is part of the Sena-led ruling alliance, however, said the Uddhav Thackeray- led party is not part of the UPA and hence should not comment on it. ''Farmers are protesting on the national capital borders. But the rulers in Delhi are completely indifferent to this agitation. The disintegrated and feeble opposition party is the main reason behind the government's indifference.

Ineffective opposition is leading to this disintegration of democracy,'' the Saamana said in the editorial. ''Instead of blaming the government, the opposition party should introspect. There has to be a mass appeal to the opposition leadership. But on this front, that party is standing on the brink,'' it said.

''Rahul Gandhi individually is putting up a strong fight, but something is lacking...The present condition of the Congress-led UPA is like in NG0. Even the UPA constituents do not seem to have taken the farmers' protest seriously,'' the Marathi daily said. ''NCP chief Sharad Pawar is an independent personality at the national level. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is waging a lonely battle. The country's opposition party should stand by her at this time. Mamata Banerjee has contacted only Pawar and he is going to Bengal. But this should have been done under the leadership of the Congress,'' it said.

Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Janata Dal (Secular), Biju Janata Dal are against the BJP, and they should join the UPA to provide a formidable alternative, the newspaper said. ''Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested in Delhi (during a protest march over farm laws); Rahul Gandhi was publicly ridiculed by the BJP; the Thackeray government in Maharashtra is not allowed to function; BJP leaders are on record saying that the prime minister was instrumental in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. All this is not good for democracy,'' it said.

The BJP has a powerful leader in the form of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah while ''the UPA has none,'' it said. Speaking to reporters later, Raut, executive editor of Saamana, said the UPA needs to expand to take on the ''dictatorial'' Union government.

Asked who should lead the UPA, Raut said cryptically, ''Sonia Gandhi led the UPA very ably all these years. Now the time has come to widen the UPA's scope''. On speculation that NCP chief Sharad Pawar could replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA head, Raut said besides Sonia Gandhi, Pawar has support from a cross-section of society.

''All opposition parties should come together against the dictatorial attitude of the Central government. A weak opposition is bad for democracy,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said. Reacting to the Saamana editorial, state Congress leader Naseem Khan said parties which have faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and which are against the BJP's ideology are welcome to join the UPA.

Khan, however, said he disagreed with the newspaper's view that opposition parties have not taken the protests against the farm laws seriously. ''Right from day one, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have supported farmers' demand of repealing the new laws and stood by them,'' he said. ''Shiv Sena is not part of the UPA. So it should not comment on the UPA,'' he added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developi...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020