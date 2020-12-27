Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

urges manufacturers to ensure world-class products are made in country New Delhi: In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people have supported 'vocal for local' campaign and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country. DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Lowest daily cases recorded in India after gap of nearly 6 months New Delhi: India registered 18,732 fresh cases of COVID-19, the lowest in nearly six months, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Dance historian Sunil Kothari dies of cardiac arrest New Delhi: Padma Shri dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari passed away Sunday morning at a Delhi hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. DEL5 JK-SHOPIAN-CHARGESHEET Shopian 'fake' encounter: J-K Police files charge sheet against Army officer, 2 others Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against three people, including an Army officer, in the Shopian alleged fake encounter killings of three civilians in July this year, officials said on Sunday.

Shah offers prayers at Assam's Kamakhya temple Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hills here, on the last day of his three-day visit to the northeast, before leaving for Manipur, where he is scheduled to inaugurate projects, a senior official said. MDS4 TL- RAJINIKANTH-HOSPITAL Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital Hyderabad: There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apollo Hospitals said here on Sunday.

Voting underway for 2nd phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka Bengaluru: Polling is underway for 2,709 panchayats in 109 taluks of Karnataka in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections on Sunday. MDS6 TL-VACCINE-HYDERABAD Hyderabad set to emerge as global hub for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 Hyderabad: As the world is set to brace for a new year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is poised to emerge as a 'saviour' from the killer virus, with as many as five vaccine manufacturing firms based here racing to bring out an antidote. By Gopavajhala Diwakar DES4 HR-CIVIC POLLS Polling underway in municipal body elections in Haryana Chandigarh: Polling is underway on Sunday in elections to municipal bodies in Haryana amid tight security and adherence to coronavirus norms. FOREIGN FGN7 US-LD SHOOTING Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured Rockford (US): A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a random attack. (AP) FGN8 IRAN-AVALANCHES Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran's capital Tehran: A series of avalanches in Iran killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported on Sunday.