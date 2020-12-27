Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed police deployed outside my residence to stop me from visiting Jhansi: UP Cong chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu Sunday alleged the state government has deployed armed police outside his residence here to stop him from going to Jhansi, a day after he was arrested briefly by the state police for taking out a march allegedly without permission.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:23 IST
Armed police deployed outside my residence to stop me from visiting Jhansi: UP Cong chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu Sunday alleged the state government has deployed armed police outside his residence here to stop him from going to Jhansi, a day after he was arrested briefly by the state police for taking out a march allegedly without permission. He accused the BJP-led government of ''muzzling'' the voice of truth and trying to halt democratic protests. The police said the force has been deployed outside Lallu's residence as they got a ''message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi''.

Lallu and over 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur on Saturday after they tried to take out the ‘Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao (save cow, save farers)’ march without permission, but were released after a few hours, police had said. The Congress had also alleged Saturday that Lallu was untraceable for some time after his arrest.

Lallu told PTI on Sunday, ''Yesterday, I was arrested in Lalitpur, and then released. However, the police took me to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and when my not reaching Lucknow started trending on Twitter, I was brought to Lucknow in a hurried manner. I reached my residence in Lucknow at 2.00 am.'' He also said, ''Today (Sunday), I was scheduled to go to Jhansi, but there is police deployed outside my house.'' ''This undemocratic (BJP) government is hell-bent on unleashing atrocities. It wants to muzzle our voices. I have brought the ashes of cows from Lalitpur and will immerse them in Mandakini river in Chitrakoot.'' He said PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel brought in three trucks have been deployed outside his residence in Lucknow. ''Why is the government afraid if we just want to save the cows and the farmers, and take out a peaceful march,'' he asked.

''We cannot see cows and farmers die. The government should tell us a particular day when we can raise our voice against them and hold demonstrations,'' he said. Meanwhile, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, ''Why it took the police so much time to bring Ajay Kumar Lallu from Jhansi to Lucknow. The police were unable to tell us the location of our leader.'' When contacted, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, said, ''We have got a message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi. Hence, police force has been deployed outside his residence.'' On Lallu being taken to Chhatarpur Saturday, Kumar said, ''It is possible that the state chief (of Congress) was taken to Chhatarpur, but he was brought to Lucknow in the night itself by a circle officer and sub-divisional magistrate.'' PTI NAV TIR TIR

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020