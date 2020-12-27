Left Menu
MP: 61 Assembly staff, 5 MLAs test COVID-19 positive on eve of session

After taking stock of the preparation, Sharma said that seating arrangement has been made only for 105 MLAs out of the total 230 legislators and the remaining ones can participate through video-conference.Only MLAs will be allowed to enter and their personal staff would not get entry into the Assembly building.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 17:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

On the eve of the three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs have tested coronavirus positive. Protem Speaker of MP Assembly Rameshwar Sharma told this to reporters on Sunday.

''As many as 61 employees and officials of the state Assembly secretariat have tested coronavirus positive so far. Besides, five MLAs were also found infected as per the reports received till now,'' he said, after taking stock of the preparation for the session that begins from Monday.

Sharma said that the MLAs and their personal staff had been asked to undergo coronavirus test before the session began. ''So far, the test reports of 20 MLAs have been received. The reports of several other legislators are still awaited,'' he said,adding that the reports of more employees and officials are also yet to come.

The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House and the legislators can participate in the session virtually, he said. After taking stock of the preparation, Sharma said that seating arrangement has been made only for 105 MLAs (out of the total 230 legislators) and the remaining ones can participate through video-conference.

''Only MLAs will be allowed to enter and their personal staff would not get entry into the Assembly building. The entry will be given only through one gate,'' he said. Sharma said that the seating arrangement has been made by keeping social distancing and other norms in mind.

