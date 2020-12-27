Left Menu
Sourav Ganguly calls on Bengal governor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:03 IST
BCCI President and former cricket captain of India Sourav Ganguly on Sunday paid a visit to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, which was described by sources at Raj Bhavan as ''courtesy call'' and there is nothing political about it. With Assembly elections due in the state in April-May next year, there has been speculation that he may join politics.

Ganguly, who reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.40 pm, did not take any question on the reason for his visit. The meeting between Ganguly and Dhankhar was on till 5.40 pm.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Ganguly's visit has nothing to do with political developments in the state.

