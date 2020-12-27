Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed police deployed outside my residence to stop me from visiting Jhansi: UP Cong chief

He accused the BJP-led government of muzzling the voice of truth and trying to halt democratic protests.The police, however, said the force has been deployed outside Lallus residence as they got a message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:50 IST
Armed police deployed outside my residence to stop me from visiting Jhansi: UP Cong chief
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday alleged the state government has deployed armed police outside his residence here to stop him from going to Jhansi, a day after he was arrested briefly by the state police for taking out a march allegedly without permission. He accused the BJP-led government of ''muzzling'' the voice of truth and trying to halt democratic protests.

The police, however, said the force has been deployed outside Lallu's residence as they got a ''message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi''. The UP Congress chief and over 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur on Saturday after they tried to take out ''Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao'' (save cow, save farmers) march without permission, but were released after a few hours, police had said.

The Congress had also alleged on Saturday that Lallu was untraceable for some time after his arrest. Lallu told PTI on Sunday, ''Yesterday, I was arrested in Lalitpur, and then released. However, the police took me to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and when my not reaching Lucknow started trending on Twitter, I was brought to Lucknow in a hurried manner. I reached my residence in Lucknow at 2 am.'' He also said, ''Today (Sunday), I was scheduled to go to Jhansi, but there is police deployed outside my house.'' ''This undemocratic (BJP) government is hell-bent on unleashing atrocities. It wants to muzzle our voices. I have brought the ashes of cows from Lalitpur and will immerse them in Mandakini river in Chitrakoot,'' he added. The Congress leader said PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel brought in three trucks have been deployed outside his residence in Lucknow.

''Why is the government afraid if we just want to save the cows and the farmers, and take out a peaceful march?'' he asked. ''We cannot see cows and farmers die. The government should give us a particular day when we can raise our voice against them and hold demonstrations,'' Lallu said. Meanwhile, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, ''Why it took the police so much time to bring Ajay Kumar Lallu from Jhansi to Lucknow? The police were unable to tell us the location of our leader.'' When contacted, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, ''We have got a message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi. Hence, police force has been deployed outside his residence.'' On Lallu being taken to Chhatarpur on Saturday, the officer said, ''It is possible that the state chief (of Congress) was taken to Chhatarpur, but he was brought to Lucknow in the night itself by a circle officer and sub-divisional magistrate.'' Later a statement issued by the UP Congress on Sunday stated, ''The (UP) Chief Minister makes a photo of him feeding cow with 'gurh' (jaggery) and 'roti' viral, which is only for pretense and a sham. The cows are dying in the absence of fodder, water and maintenance.'' Lallu also accused the state government of looting the hard-earned money of the poor, while there was no action on those indulging in corruption.

''The government can unleash atrocities, get fake cases registered against us, send us to jails, but each and every worker of the Congress is ready to face the atrocities of the government to save the cows and farmers,'' he said in the statement.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said. Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a...

High-level Chinese delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation

A high-level Chinese delegation led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday to take stock of Nepals political situation after the dissolution of Parliament and subsequent split in the ruling Nepal Co...

Want BJP to be strong in every polling booth: MP in charge

The BJPs Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would beprepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in thestate over the next two yearsRao was on his first visit here after he was made thestate in charge...

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020