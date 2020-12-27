Want BJP to be strong in every polling booth: MP in charge

The BJP's Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would beprepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in thestate over the next two years

Rao was on his first visit here after he was made thestate in charge by the party

''We want the BJP to be strong in all booths of MP. Weare preparing a roadmap for the next couple of years,'' he toldreporters.