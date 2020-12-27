BJP appoints Sovan Chatterjee as Kolkata zone observer
Chatterjee, a former confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a minister in her cabinet, joined the saffron party last year.Sovan Chatterjee has been appointed as the observer of the Kolkata zone with immediate effect, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said in a notice.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:15 IST
The BJP on Sunday appointed former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee as the party's observer of the Kolkata zone. Chatterjee, a former confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a minister in her cabinet, joined the saffron party last year.
Sovan Chatterjee has been appointed as the observer of the Kolkata zone with immediate effect, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said in a notice. Baisakhi Banerjee, Chatterjee's friend and a former office-bearer of TMC-affiliated West Bengal College University Teachers' Association (WBCUPA), was appointed as a co-convenor of the party's Kolkata zone along with former TMC students' wing chief Shankudeb Panda and BJP leader Debjit Sarkar.
Ajit Das was appointed as the state chief of the OBC Morcha, MP Locket Chatterjee as the observer of the Kisan Morcha, Mafuja Khatun as the Minority Morcha observer and Raju Banerjee as observer of the Yuva Morcha..
