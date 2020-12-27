Four-time Congress MLA Yasodha is dead

Tamil Nadu Congress's Dalit face and former legislator D Yasodha, who was elected to the state assembly four times, died here on Sunday, the party said. The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at a hospital early this month for health issues after she fainted at a party meet here.

She died today without responding to treatment, the party said. Expressing shock and grief, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri hailed her as a dedicated party worker for decades and said her death was an irreparable loss for the party.

Yasodha was elected to the Assembly in 1980, 1984, 2001 and 2006 from Sriperumbudur (Reserved) constituency near here. She had served as Congress Legislature Party leader and Deputy leader in the assembly.

A trustee of the TNCC Trust, she had held positions including that of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress chief. DMK President M K Stalin was among those who condoled her death and praised her service for the people.