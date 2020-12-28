Left Menu
It is important that Nitish Kumar continues as JD-U chief: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari

After Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh was elected as the new national president of the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday said BJP is hatching a conspiracy and it was important that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continued holding the post.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:08 IST
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh was elected as the new national president of the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday said BJP is hatching a conspiracy and it was important that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continued holding the post. "The way BJP is behaving is problematic for JDU. It was much needed for Nitish Kumar to remain in the position as BJP is hatching a conspiracy. He has wisdom and can calculate the next step. Although, his calculation went wrong when he left Mahagathbandhan," said Tiwari.

The RJD leader alleged that Kumar has a weakness for his former secretary and colleague RCP Singh, and added that the new party chief does not understand JDU. "During the last assembly election, RCP Singh was given the responsibility of arranging a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. He claimed that a large number of people will attend the rally but his arrangements were a flop. I had never before seen Nitish Kumar addressing such a small rally. That rally was a sort of show of no-confidence by the party workers towards RCP Singh. He doesn't understand the party," Tiwari said.

"He was Nitish Kumar's secretary but left the job for his political ambitions. He was sent to Rajya Sabha on the party's tickets. I remember once when he wanted to contests for Lok Sabha and was not given a ticket, he was angry. In order to pacify him, he was given a ticket. Nitish Kumar always had a weakness for RCP Singh, though I don't know the reason behind that," he added. RCP Singh was unanimously chosen as the national president of JDU, replacing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held that office till now, on Sunday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

