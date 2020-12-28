CLP leader Narasingh Mishra falls ill while attending party programme

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra on Monday suddenly fell ill while attending a party programme here and was rushed to a private hospital. Mishra (80), became unconscious immediately after delivering his speech while standing on an open jeep along with OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

He complained of chest pain, party sources said. Mishra's brother Himansu Mishra said the CLP leader's health condition is all right and there is no such danger.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said that his party colleague's condition is stated to be normal at the hospital. ''Mishra is a diabetic and he travelled a long distance from Bolangir today. He is all right now,'' Patnaik said.

Mishra, who observed his 80th birthday on December 23, had undergone a bypass surgery in May, 2014. Cardiologist P K Sahu, who is treating the CLP leader, said: ''Mishra is all right now. We are investigating the cause of his sudden illness. He may be discharged in a day or two.'' As part of the party's foundation day celebration, the Congress had organised a protest programme in front of the CBI office accusing the central agency of not completing investigations into important cases allegedly due to BJD-BJP nexus.

The party demanded justice for the poor investors who have been duped by several chit fund companies. Though the CBI is investigating into the chit-fund case since nine years, the people have been denied justice, Congress leader Ramachandra Khuntia said, adding that the Central investigating agency did not make progress due to alleged BJD-BJP nexus.