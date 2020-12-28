21-year-old Arya Rajendran elected as Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor

Twenty one-year-old Arya Rajendran has been elected as the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Monday, making her the youngest candidate to occupy such a post in the country. On December 25, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) district secretariat in a meeting decided to make her the Mayor.

Arya won as CPI(M) Councillor from Mudavanmukal ward and is an office-bearer of Students Federation of India. Two potential mayor candidates of CPI(M) were defeated in the local body polls, after which the party had to look for other alternatives.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front, and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance were in the fray for local body polls in Kerala. The local body polls were held in three phases in Kerala. Around 78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase it was 72.67 per cent.