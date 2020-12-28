Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram meeting on Jan 7 deferred: Bengal min

The TMC leader said, the state has been able to increase man-days by 27 per cent cent in West Bengal.Replying to the criticism levelled by opposition parties about Mamata Banerjees announcement to industrially develop Singur, he said, the chief minister was not against industrialisation per se.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:14 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram meeting on Jan 7 deferred: Bengal min

Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee said Monday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public meeting in Nandigram on January 7, 2021 has been deferred due to indisposition of party MLA Akhil Giri. Banerjee was scheduled to visit Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari's home turf, on January 7, 2021 to hold the public meeting.

Mukherjee, also the state Rural Development minister, told reporters here, the meeting has not been cancelled. ''Since the TMC MLA who represents Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur is in hospital now, the meeting is being deferred.

It will be held on a later date'', he added. January 7 is observed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as 'sahid divas' in the honour of those who lost their lives during the fierce anti-land acquisition movement in 2007.

Reacting to the development, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the meeting has been cancelled due to the proposed meeting of the saffron party there on January 8. After joining the BJP, Adhikari had announced that he would address a rally in Nandigram on January 8, a day after the chief minister's meeting.

Suvendu Adhikari who was a part of the Nandigram agitation in 2007 protesting against the erstwhile Left Front government's move to acquire land for a SEZ, has recently severed ties with the TMC and joined the BJP. ''From now on, all TMC meetings will be confined to Kalighat,'' Ghosh said.

The chief minister's home is in south Kolkata's Kalighat area. Regarding 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) outreach campaign of the state government, Mukherjee said, it is a novel initiative which other states might be ''tempted to imitate''.

So far, the government has released Rs 7,800 crore for the purpose, he said. The campaign was launched with an eye on the 2021 assembly elections to ensure that people avail the benefits of 11 state-run welfare schemes and also to hear out their grievances related to the programmes.

Speaking on the state's performance in 100-days work, he said, West Bengal has ranked number one in the country in terms of cash payment and quality of work. The minister said, the state panchayat and rural development had allocated nearly Rs 21,000 crore for strengthening rural economy.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), which offers 100 days of work in a year to rural households who seek employment, had helped those who had come to the state during lockdown as a result of reverse migration, Mukherjee said. The TMC leader said, the state has been able to increase man-days by 27 per cent cent in West Bengal.

Replying to the criticism levelled by opposition parties about Mamata Banerjee's announcement to industrially develop Singur, he said, ''the chief minister was not against industrialisation per se. She only said a part of the large tract of land taken by the acquirer (West Bengal government for the Tatas) be kept for small and marginal farmers. ''If she was against industrialisation, she would not have gone overseas so many times and also held business meets here. The business proposals are being implemented in the state.'' PTI dc MM MM

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks

Amid fears following the detection of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19 in the UK, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday insisted on the use of face masks, saying it has turned out to be an effective preventive mechanism against the co...

Post 'Shakuntala Devi' success, Anu Menon, Abundantia Entertainment to collaborate again for murder mystery

Bollywood director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment announced on Monday that after their collaboration for the much appraised Shakuntala Devi, they will once again collaborate for a new film. Director Anu Menon will once again be join...

Cashaa, United Multistate Cooperative Society launch crypto bank

Fintech firm Cashaa and United Multistate Credit Cooperative Society on Monday launched a crypto bank that allows users to transact in cryptocurrency and fiat from one account. The partnership will enable Cashaa to access Uniteds regulatory...

Feel hundred against England at Lord's is my best, says Rahane

Indias stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that his hundred against England at Lords is his best century even though his ton against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG has put the team in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020