Repeal anti-farm laws, save country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer. "The country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer. Take back the anti-agriculture laws. Save farmers, save the country!" read a rough translation of Gandhi's tweet from Hindi.

The former Congress chief left for Italy on Sunday a day before his party's foundation day, triggering attacks by BJP leaders. "We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers are protesting at different borders of Delhi for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government, however, all of them remained inconclusive. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting. (ANI).