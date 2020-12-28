Left Menu
Development News Edition

Repeal anti-farm laws, save country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:36 IST
Repeal anti-farm laws, save country: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer. "The country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer. Take back the anti-agriculture laws. Save farmers, save the country!" read a rough translation of Gandhi's tweet from Hindi.

The former Congress chief left for Italy on Sunday a day before his party's foundation day, triggering attacks by BJP leaders. "We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers are protesting at different borders of Delhi for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government, however, all of them remained inconclusive. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting. (ANI).

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Indonesia bans foreign visitors for 2 weeks over new coronavirus variant

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period to try to keep out a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday. The new regulation, effe...

Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks

Amid fears following the detection of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19 in the UK, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday insisted on the use of face masks, saying it has turned out to be an effective preventive mechanism against the co...

Post 'Shakuntala Devi' success, Anu Menon, Abundantia Entertainment to collaborate again for murder mystery

Bollywood director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment announced on Monday that after their collaboration for the much appraised Shakuntala Devi, they will once again collaborate for a new film. Director Anu Menon will once again be join...

Cashaa, United Multistate Cooperative Society launch crypto bank

Fintech firm Cashaa and United Multistate Credit Cooperative Society on Monday launched a crypto bank that allows users to transact in cryptocurrency and fiat from one account. The partnership will enable Cashaa to access Uniteds regulatory...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020