Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam says neighbouring states encroached on its land 56 times in 2020

One person was killed in clashes in Cachar, he added.Cachar is followed by West Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts that reported seven instances of land encroachment, the minister said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:17 IST
Assam says neighbouring states encroached on its land 56 times in 2020

The Assam government on Monday informed the assembly that the state has faced 56 instances of land encroachment by the neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram in 2020. In a written reply to a query by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that these 56 cases of land encroachments were reported across 11 districts since January 1 this year.

The highest 17 cases were reported from Cachar, which faced violent clashes between the people of Assam and Mizoram, Patowary said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio. One person was killed in clashes in Cachar, he added.

Cachar is followed by West Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts that reported seven instances of land encroachment, the minister said. Other districts where Assam's land was encroached on are Lakhimpur (six cases), Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong (five each), Jorhat (four), Karimganj (two), and Sadiya, Tinsukia and Sivasagar (one each), Patowary said.

To recover the encroached land, the Assam government has written a number of letters to the respective states and the Centre, he said..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. screens 1.28 million people at U.S. airports

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travelers i...

After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded 2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. I...

Cong seeks Smriti Irani's resignation over charges levelled by shooter

The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Union minister Smriti Irani over charges of corruption levelled against her by an international shooter, and said a thorough probe should be initiated to ascertain the truth. Congress chief...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020