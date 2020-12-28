BJP delegation meets Punjab Police chief over targeting of party offices, workers

A BJP delegation met Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday over targeting of party offices and workers by ''divisive and disruptive forces'' who are taking advantage of the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws, and demanded strict action against them. The delegation led by former state minister Madan Mohan Mittal expressed its concern over the ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in the state and claimed that the police, despite prior warnings, could not prevent an attack on BJP workers celebrating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bathinda on December 25, according to a party statement.

The delegation told the Director General of Police (DGP) that ''divisive and disruptive forces were at play'' taking advantage of the farmers' stir and ''the state police must act against them''. The Punjab unit of the BJP had on Sunday accused the state's ruling Congress of being behind frequent targeting of its offices and leaders by some criminal elements masquerading as farmers.

Accusing the Congress of resorting to murder of democracy in Punjab, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma had said his party leaders were not being allowed to hold party functions and programmes without the threat of disruption. ''This is murder of democracy. We are being denied our democratic rights. All this is being done at the behest of the Congress party,'' he had alleged at a press conference in Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, several Punjab Congress leaders on Monday flayed Sharma and said he should not ''cross lines of propriety and decency in political discourse''. In a joint statement here, state ministers Brahm Mohindra, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, OP Soni and Sunder Sham Arora alleged that the state BJP chief was trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Punjab by giving irresponsible statements.

They warned BJP leader to abstain from any such thing and focus on resolving farmer concerns. They claimed BJP is ''shamelessly trying to divert attention from pressing issues the nation faces by indulging in irresponsible and dangerous politicking''.

Two days ago, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh had alleged that the state had lately been witnessing frequent incidents of blocking of roads and rail traffic, disrupting the operation of toll plazas and the snapping of telecommunication lines which indicate that disruptive forces have been at work and the police have failed to control them. In the name of farmers' agitation, Naxal forces have been let loose in the state, Chugh had said in a statement. PTI SUN VSD SMN SMN