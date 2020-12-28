JDU's new chief RCP Singh says party loyal to its allies, does not hatch conspiracies

Soon after he was appointed as president of Janata Dal (United), bureaucrat-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh known as RCP Singh said that his party remains loyal to its allies and does not hatch conspiracies. "We always remain with our allies with full honesty. We do not hatch conspiracies. We do not deceive anyone. Our 'Sanskar' is very strong and robust and I want to say that people should not consider our 'Sanskar' as our weakness," Singh said while addressing party members here on Sunday after his unanimous election to the post of JD (U) chief.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the defection of six MLAs of his party in Arunachal Pradesh to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, six of the seven JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh--Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku-- switched to the BJP. Thanking the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "Nitish Kumar and I have worked together for 23 years and he respected my work. I am thankful for the duty he has given me."Singh was unanimously chosen as the national president of the Janata Dal (United) replacing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held that office till now.

Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of JDU in 2019 for a period of three years but he relinquished the post today in favour of the bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh. He had served as the general secretary of the party till now. The Party in a tweet said that Kumar had proposed the name of RCP in the national executive meeting and was accepted unanimously.

Nitish Kumar, while addressing party workers asserted that he made RCP Singh the national president of JD(U) after "considering the idea thoroughly." "I made him the national president to ensure that we can get more and more work done. RCP Singh will look after the party's work completely," Kumar said. (ANI)