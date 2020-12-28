Left Menu
Development News Edition

JDU's new chief RCP Singh says party loyal to its allies, does not hatch conspiracies

Soon after he was appointed as president of Janata Dal (United), bureaucrat-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh known as RCP Singh said that his party remains loyal to its allies and does not hatch conspiracies.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:43 IST
JDU's new chief RCP Singh says party loyal to its allies, does not hatch conspiracies
JDU national president RCP Singh [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after he was appointed as president of Janata Dal (United), bureaucrat-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh known as RCP Singh said that his party remains loyal to its allies and does not hatch conspiracies. "We always remain with our allies with full honesty. We do not hatch conspiracies. We do not deceive anyone. Our 'Sanskar' is very strong and robust and I want to say that people should not consider our 'Sanskar' as our weakness," Singh said while addressing party members here on Sunday after his unanimous election to the post of JD (U) chief.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the defection of six MLAs of his party in Arunachal Pradesh to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, six of the seven JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh--Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku-- switched to the BJP. Thanking the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "Nitish Kumar and I have worked together for 23 years and he respected my work. I am thankful for the duty he has given me."Singh was unanimously chosen as the national president of the Janata Dal (United) replacing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held that office till now.

Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of JDU in 2019 for a period of three years but he relinquished the post today in favour of the bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh. He had served as the general secretary of the party till now. The Party in a tweet said that Kumar had proposed the name of RCP in the national executive meeting and was accepted unanimously.

Nitish Kumar, while addressing party workers asserted that he made RCP Singh the national president of JD(U) after "considering the idea thoroughly." "I made him the national president to ensure that we can get more and more work done. RCP Singh will look after the party's work completely," Kumar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 more deaths were reported on Monday, th...

WRAPUP 1-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EU campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.The vaccination drive kicked...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity in DFC: Goyal

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity as it speeds up the problem progress of DFCs in the country.This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020