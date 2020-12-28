Left Menu
Logistics park can be created in Goa, says Prabhu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:58 IST
Former Union minister and BJPleader Suresh Prabhu on Monday said a logistics park can bedeveloped in Goa without hampering the environment and itwould create jobs in the state

Prabhu said he had mooted this plan when he was Unioncommerce minister in the first term of the Narendra Modigovernment

''The logistic park will not hamper the environment, Itwill create jobs,'' he told reporters.

