Joint session of Karnataka legislature to be held tentatively on Jan 18
Law and Parliamentary affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after the cabinet meeting that Governor Vajubhai R Vala, as per convention, will address the joint sitting of the state legislature, which is held at the beginning of the year.Both the legislative assembly and council that had met earlier this month for the winter session, were adjourned sine die on December 10.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:13 IST
The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to fix January 18 as the tentative date for the joint session of the state legislature. Law and Parliamentary affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after the cabinet meeting that Governor Vajubhai R Vala, as per convention, will address the joint sitting of the state legislature, which is held at the beginning of the year.
Both the legislative assembly and council that had met earlier this month for the winter session, were adjourned sine die on December 10. However, the council met once again for a day on December 15, during which it had witnessed high drama with BJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other and Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chair, over a row pertaining to no-confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty.
