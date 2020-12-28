Left Menu
C'garh willing to buy NSP if Centre sells it, says CM Baghel

During discussion on the government resolution against the proposed strategic disinvestment of the NSP being set up in Naxal-hit Bastar district of the state, Baghel said the state government urges the Centre not to carry out disinvestment of the plant and if it is inevitable, then the state government intends to purchase and run it.After discussion, the resolution was unanimously passed in the Assembly.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that the state government intended to buy the under-construction Nagarnar steel plant of NDMC in case the Centre plans to carry out divestment in the PSU. During discussion on the government resolution against the proposed strategic disinvestment of the NSP being set up in Naxal-hit Bastar district of the state, Baghel said the state government urges the Centre not to carry out disinvestment of the plant and if it is inevitable, then the state government intends to purchase and run it.

After discussion, the resolution was unanimously passed in the Assembly. Earlier, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey tabled the resolution which urged the Centre to reject the proposed privatization of NSP in the name of strategic disinvestment.

''The land was acquired in Nagarnar village for the steel plant of a public sector undertaking and, therefore, people of the area had given their consent for it with hope that it will generate indirect and direct employment in the area. But after knowing that the plant will be privatised, there is anger among local tribals,'' Choubey said. The move to privatize Nagarnar Steel Plant could trigger tension in the area and it will be tough for the Centre and state government to face it, he said.

Taking part in the debate, BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar and other BJP legislators suggested that the state government come forward to purchase the plant. At the end of the discussion, Chief Minister Baghel said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs of the Centre had approved the disinvestment of NSP in 2016, following which then BJP CM Raman Singh had written to the Central government citing that if disinvestment was done, it would be difficult to control the Naxal menace.

Baghel said the disinvestment of those PSUs which were running in losses were done during Congress rule but the BJP- led government at the Centre was disinvesting in a plant that was yet to be commissioned. Baghel said his government is ready to buy the NSP in case of its disinvestment and asked the BJP if they support the proposal.

BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the state government should put the commitment being made by the CM in the official resolution and then they will support it. After discussion, the Assembly passed the resolution stating that the House urges the Centre not to sell off NSP, and if it is done, then the state government was ready to buy it.

NSP is a 3 million tonne per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant being set up by NMDC in Nagarnar of Bastar district over an area of 1,980 acres..

