Himachal BJP MLAs to interact with people in their constituencies with report card

BJP Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said that all party MLAs will meet people in their constituencies with a report card of their work. He met several leaders from the party on the occasion of the completion of three years of the BJP government in the state.

"3 years of state government have been excellent and the way Jairam Thakur has worked in the state, people are happy. Just as the state government has come in the public with a report card, all the MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party will take their report card and go to their assembly constituencies," Khanna said. Khanna said that the BJP is fully prepared for mission repeat 2022 and the party is working on it on the ground. (ANI)