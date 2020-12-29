Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks reopen in Ethiopia's Mekelle for first time since war broke out

Banking services have resumed in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for the first time since war broke out there on Nov. 4, state-affiliated Fana TV said on Monday, as the government seeks to restore normality. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory after seizing Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on Nov. 28.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:11 IST
Banks reopen in Ethiopia's Mekelle for first time since war broke out

Banking services have resumed in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for the first time since war broke out there on Nov. 4, state-affiliated Fana TV said on Monday, as the government seeks to restore normality.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory after seizing Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on Nov. 28. By mid-December, it was sending civil servants back to work and reopening air space, while some power and telecoms links were restored after a blackout.

Fana cited an interview conducted by state-run Ethiopia Press Agency with Mekelle's mayor Ataklti Haile Selassie, in which he said banks had opened their doors. The conflict between federal forces and the TPLF is believed to have killed thousands and displaced around 950,000 people.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is of Tigrayan descent and whom Ethiopia's military has accused of supporting the TPLF, spoke emotionally about the conflict in an end-of-year message on Monday. Tedros, who has denied accusations of trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for Tigrayan fighters, said he had many relatives including his younger brother in the region, but had heard nothing from them after communications were cut.

"I don't know where they are," he told a news conference about the coronavirus from WHO headquarters in Geneva. "As if COVID is not enough, I have that personal pain also ... I worry about the whole country, I cannot worry about my younger brother or my relatives alone, because the situation is worsening ... So carrying all this is tough."

Aid agencies have struggled to gain access to Tigray and are concerned about food running out, especially in refugee camps. Abiy's government says the conflict is finished.

Ethiopia has an election scheduled for June and is drafting a bill to create a stock market. TPLF leaders have said they were fighting back from mountain hideouts, but there have been no reports of battles since earlier this month. (Writing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Mark Potter and Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'He was not on our radar': authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his sui...

Be prepared for another, more severe pandemic: WHO officials

The next pandemic may be more severe, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Program, adding that we need get our act together, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society. Lets honour those weve l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit

Wall Street was on track to close at record highs on Monday, but crude prices lost ground as long-awaited pandemic relief and Brexit trade deals fueled investors risk appetite.U.S. equities followed the example of their European counterpart...

Three French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday -Elysee

Three French soldiers died while in operation in Mali on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.The soldiers, on a mission in the southern region of Hombori, were par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020