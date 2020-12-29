Left Menu
Bengal governor claims state security advisor usurped DGP's authority

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday claimed that he has received an alarming report that state security advisor SSA Surajit Kar Purakayastha is engaged in translating politically motivated police actions and has usurped the authority of the director general of police.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:21 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday claimed that he has received an ''alarming report'' that state security advisor (SSA) Surajit Kar Purakayastha is engaged in ''translating politically motivated police actions'' and has usurped the authority of the director general of police. Such alleged usurpation of power sounds the death knell of democracy, Dhankhar said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress denied the charge and alleged that the governor is demeaning the state to serve his ''political masters''. ''Alarming reports that De facto boss @WBPolice Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA @MamataOfficial vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

''Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings & transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha,'' he said adding that such gross violation of the Police Act and constitutional provisions proves political stance of the police and administration. Reacting to the governor's accusations, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that the criticism by Dhankhar was without basis.

''Normally ignore you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Masters Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize & demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal's hospitality. Shame on you,'' he tweeted.

Purkayastha, a former DGP of West Bengal police, was appointed as the state security advisor on June 2018, after his retirement as the top boss of the state police..

