Mining resumption issue needs sympathetic consideration:Prabhu

The demand for resumption of mining in Goa should be tackled sympathetically, Indias Sherpa to G20 and G7 Suresh Prabhu said after meeting families of the people dependent on the mining industry in the coastal state. In the past, Prabhu had met several Union ministers in New Delhi along with delegations from Goa seeking resumption of the mining activity.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 09:52 IST
The demand for resumption of mining in Goa should be tackled sympathetically, India's Sherpa to G20 and G7 Suresh Prabhu said after meeting families of the people dependent on the mining industry in the coastal state. Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Monday, Prabhu said the mining issue has two sides- one involving the employees dependent on the activity and another is about owners of mines.

''The mining issue has to be tackled in a sympathetic manner. We have to look into how to resolve the issue for the people dependent on the mining industry,'' the former Union minister said. Prabhu on Monday met families of the people who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases in the year 2018, in Vasco town.

''The situation of the people dependent on the mining industry is really bad,'' he said. In the past, Prabhu had met several Union ministers in New Delhi along with delegations from Goa seeking resumption of the mining activity.

