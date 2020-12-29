Left Menu
Rajini does a U-turn; says he is not going to take the political plunge

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not take the political plunge and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:53 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not take the political plunge and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health. Discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations, the top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing ''mental and economic'' problems in the due course.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to ''make a victim'' of his supporters now. ''Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,'' the 70 year-old actor said in a statement, days after he said he will float his own outfit in January and face the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

He, however said he will serve people in whatever ways he can without entering electoral politics..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

