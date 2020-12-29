Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir within the Constitution of the country.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:21 IST
Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir ''within the Constitution of the country''. She also criticised the BJP-led central government over the three agri laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers.

''The government brought farms laws, but the farmers are out on the roads protesting in chilly winter. ''If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them. If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country,'' she said while addressing a party function here. She also accused the Centre of disrespecting the Constitution by repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister, who was an ally of the BJP from 2015 to 2018, said the mainstream political parties in Kashmir were working to achieve their goal of restoration of special status ''within the Constitution of the country''. ''National Conference talks about autonomy, it is within the Constitution. We (PDP) talk of self-rule, open borders, reconciliation ... how long can you maintain peace through the barrel of the gun?'' she asked.

The PDP president said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was a cause close to her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's heart. ''Even from his death bed (in December 2015), he asked me if (Prime Minister) Modiji had gone to Lahore (Pakistan). He (Mufti) said now some way could be found for a resolution,'' she said.

''We want peace, but we are not the ones to raise the white flag,'' she added. Mehbooba said her party's struggle is not against the people of the country but the party and the government that ''humiliated Jammu and Kashmir'' by repealing its special status.

''PDP is going nowhere till it plays its role in restoring what has been snatched from us,'' she said. Mehbooba claimed that the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had led to frustration in the ruling party and referred to the recent detention of some leaders.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA

The governments proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA ...

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's wife dies of COVID-19

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumars wife Santosh Shailja died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. She was 83. She was cremated as per coronavirus protocols at a crematorium in K...

Pope appoints successor to liberal Dublin archbishop Martin

Irelands most liberal Roman Catholic prelate, the Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, is to step aside having reached the normal retirement age for bishops of 75, the Vatican said on Tuesday. Martin, who formally offered his resignation o...

Farmers write to Centre, take hard-line on agendas for Dec 30 talks

Protesting farmer unions Tuesday wrote to the Centre on the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three legislations, giving a legal guarantee on the MSP, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020