Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava quits BJP, to quit Lok Sabha too

Gujarat BJP MP and former Union minister Mansukh Vasava on Tuesday quit the party and said he would also resign from Lok Sabha in the budget session of Parliament.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:06 IST
Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava quits BJP, to quit Lok Sabha too

Gujarat BJP MP and former Union minister Mansukh Vasava on Tuesday quit the party and said he would also resign from Lok Sabha in the budget session of Parliament. In his resignation letter, Vasava (63) did not specify any reason for quitting the party, but sources said the six- term MP, who is vocal on tribal issues, has been critical of BJP's policies after he was dropped as Union minister in 2016.

Vasava in his letter to Gujarat BJP President C R Paatil said, ''I am resigning so that the image of the party is not damaged because of my mistake. I have been a loyal worker of the party, so please forgive me.'' The Lok Sabha member, however, did not mention which 'mistake' he was referring to. In the letter dated December 28, Vasava said he will resign as Bharuch MP after meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker during the budget session of Parliament.

Vasava said he tried his best to be loyal to the party and assimilate its values in life, but is human and prone to mistakes. ''I am a human and humans tend to commit mistakes. To ensure that the party does not suffer due to my mistake, I resign from the party, whose forgiveness I seek,'' Vasava said in the letter to Paatil.

In the letter, Vasava also thanked the BJP and its central leadership for giving him ''many things'' and asked Paatil to inform the party leadership about his decision. Paatil said Vasava is a sensitive person who fights for his people, and expressed confidence that he will change his plan to quit.

''In the letter sent to me, Vasava only mentioned that he will quit as an MP during the budget session. He is unhappy over some issues and I discussed them with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani this morning,'' Paatil told reporters. He said Vasava is particularly unhappy about the declaration of the eco sensitive zone in his constituency.

Vasava had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 seeking withdrawal of a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification declaring 121 villages of Narmada district as eco sensitive zone. ''The main issue is the eco sensitive zone, declared on some portion of the land by the Centre. It appears that some people are misguiding locals over the issue after the district Collector made some entries about the land parcels.

''We are trying to convince Vasava and I am confident of a solution on this issue soon,'' Paatil said. Vasava, who has been winningtribal-dominated Bharuch Lok Sabha seat since 1998, was inducted as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs by Modi in May 2014 and was dropped in July 2016.

Angry over an extensive anti-encroachment drive, Mansukh Vasava had last year lashed out at a section of bureaucrats, saying since they live in air-conditioned houses, they do not know the plight of the poor. Vasava had in September last year dubbed senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta an ''angrez'' (Britisher) for allegedly giving orders to remove stalls and handcarts operated by local tribals near at the Statue of Unity in Narmada district of Gujarat.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK flight suspension likely to be extended, says Aviation Minister

India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. The ministry had last week suspended all f...

UN rights experts urge Uganda to halt pre-election violence, arrests

United Nations human rights experts called on Uganda on Tuesday to rein in violent security forces and drop charges against political opponents and activists arrested in what the experts termed an election clampdown. Pop star Bobi Wine has ...

Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA

The governments proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA ...

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's wife dies of COVID-19

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumars wife Santosh Shailja died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. She was 83. She was cremated as per coronavirus protocols at a crematorium in K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020