Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harassing those against BJP seems to be ED's `national duty': Raut

Referring to the central agencys summons to his wife Varsha in an alleged money laundering case, he also wondered why the ED was now probing cases involving small amounts.Harassing anti-BJP people seems to be the national duty of the ED.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:36 IST
Harassing those against BJP seems to be ED's `national duty': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that harassing those who are against the BJP appears to be the ''national duty'' of the Enforcement directorate. Referring to the central agency's summons to his wife Varsha in an alleged money laundering case, he also wondered why the ED was now probing cases involving small amounts.

''Harassing anti-BJP people seems to be the national duty of the ED. I pity the ED as it used to have some reputation earlier,'' the Sena Rajya Sabha member told reporters here. ''Now nobody respects these organizations. It is tragic to see these organizations being ordered around,'' he said.

The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to a loan of about Rs 55 lakh she had taken from the wife of a person who is accused in the PMC Bank alleged fraud case. Saying that the ED generally takes up cases where the minimum amount involved is Rs 100 crore, Raut said, ''Looks like there is no other issue before the country so such an old case has been brought up.

''The loan and the reason for taking it have been mentioned in my Rajya Sabha affidavits. Whatever information is being fed (to media), is already mentioned in the affidavits,'' the Sena leader said. He was aware of the ''politics'' being played through the ED, he said, adding that a response to the notice will be given soon.

''Even if someone is using the law to settle a personal grudge, I respect the law of the land and consider it supreme,'' said the Sena leader. Varsha Raut on Tuesday did not appear before the ED.

Official sources said she asked for a new date of January 5 for deposing before the central probe agency in Mumbai..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK flight suspension likely to be extended, says Aviation Minister

India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. The ministry had last week suspended all f...

UN rights experts urge Uganda to halt pre-election violence, arrests

United Nations human rights experts called on Uganda on Tuesday to rein in violent security forces and drop charges against political opponents and activists arrested in what the experts termed an election clampdown. Pop star Bobi Wine has ...

Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA

The governments proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA ...

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's wife dies of COVID-19

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumars wife Santosh Shailja died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. She was 83. She was cremated as per coronavirus protocols at a crematorium in K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020