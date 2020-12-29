Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even BJP leadership has lost hope in MCD ruled by the party: AAP

Pathak further charged that the BJP has no moral right to stay in power in the MCD because not only the people of Delhi but also their own party leaders do not have faith in the set up in the civic body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:44 IST
Even BJP leadership has lost hope in MCD ruled by the party: AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday claimed even the BJP top brass has ''lost all hope'' in the party-ruled municipal corporations in the city as the Centre did not provide it any aid despite being requested for by the North MCD mayor

Addressing a press conference, Pathak claimed North MCD mayor Jai Prakash had met Union Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur in in October, seeking financial aid for the civic body which is facing a fund-crunch

''Despite the mayor's request, the Centre has not provided any aid to the MCD. The BJP-ruled MCD asked for Rs 2,000 crores from the Centre but they have not provided any money,'' Pathak said. Pathak further charged that the BJP has ''no moral right'' to stay in power in the MCD because not only the people of Delhi but also their own party leaders do not have faith in the set up in the civic body.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

Denmarks government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential...

Sudha Bharadwaj, two other accused seek access to books in jail

Three accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case have moved a court here seeking access to books and newspapers in prison. Activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha and Delhi University professor Hany Babu have filed separate plea...

Copies of farm laws burnt as BKU's Bhanu, Lok Shakti factions stay put in Noida

Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislations for the 29th day. At the Chilla border, Bharatiya ...

Besides official figure, 1,357 COVID patients having other ailments also died in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday informed the assembly that 1,357 COVID-19 patients who were also suffering from other ailments have died in the state till December 27, besides the official coronavirus death toll of 1,037. Thus, the state ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020