Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khadse skips ED appearance, says he has COVID-19 symptoms

He was awaiting results of coronavirus test and the ED has agreed to give him more time, the former BJP leader said in a statement.The central agency on December 26 asked Khadse, who joined the NCP recently, to appear before it in connection with a land deal of his family in Bhosri area near Pune.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:36 IST
Khadse skips ED appearance, says he has COVID-19 symptoms

NCP leader Eknath Khadse said he did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday in response to its summons as he has COVID-19 symptoms. He was awaiting results of coronavirus test and the ED has agreed to give him more time, the former BJP leader said in a statement.

The central agency on December 26 asked Khadse, who joined the NCP recently, to appear before it in connection with a land deal of his family in Bhosri area near Pune. He said he was having fever, cold and dry cough since December 28.

''I have undergone a COVID-19 test and reports are awaited. As per medical advise, I need to take rest for 14 days,'' he said. The ED authorities agreed to give him 14 days' time and he will cooperate with the probe after recovery, he added.

Khadse, who was a senior cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra, had to step down in 2016 after it was alleged that he misused his position to facilitate purchase of government land by his wife and son- in-law. Khadse maintained that the state Anti-Corruption Bureau and Income Tax department had found no irregularities in the transaction but he would nevertheless cooperate with the ED.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment agreement

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.The agreement has been nearly seven yea...

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...

Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in ...

Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of asatyagraha and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws. 15 lakh in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020