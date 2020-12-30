Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants from Bosnia camp kept in buses as relocation halted

Hundreds of migrants from a burned-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia on Wednesday remained packed in buses where they had spent the night after an attempt to relocate them failed, reflecting confusion in the Balkan countrys handling of the crisis.

PTI | Bihac | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:05 IST
Migrants from Bosnia camp kept in buses as relocation halted

Hundreds of migrants from a burned-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia on Wednesday remained packed in buses where they had spent the night after an attempt to relocate them failed, reflecting confusion in the Balkan country's handling of the crisis. Bosnian authorities sent buses on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticised Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia. The mass move was cancelled after local residents organised protests to prevent the relocation. On Wednesday morning and later in the day, migrants were still inside the buses, local media reported. The Lipa camp near Bosnia's border with Croatia was demolished in a fire last week and lacked basic facilities such as running water or heating. Some 1,000 migrants were stranded there for days during a spate of snowy and windy winter weather that followed the fire. The situation has prompted EU officials and aid groups to warn of a looming humanitarian disaster and increased pressure on Bosnia to act to move the migrants away from the camp. The troubled Balkan country that went through a devastating war in the 1990s has been struggling with the influx of thousands of people seeking to reach Western Europe. Bickering among Bosnia's ethnically divided authorities has prevented an organised response to the crisis, leaving some 3,000 migrants sleeping rough or in makeshift tents. The head mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia, Husein Kavazovic, called Wednesday for better treatment of migrants, describing the situation as “shameful” for both the country and the rest of Europe

“We do not treat people in need in such a way,” he said in a statement. Most migrants are staying in the northwest corner of Bosnia, where they hope to cross into European Union member Croatia before moving on toward wealthy EU nations. To get to Croatia, migrants use mountainous illegal routes and often face pushbacks and alleged violence at the hands of Croatia's police.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

The U.S. Senate was due on Wednesday to hold a procedural vote that could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trumps veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows...

Acadia to sell celebrity rehab center operator Priory for $1.47 bln

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK unit the Priory Group, a care homes operator known for its celebrity clientele, to private equity firm Waterland for about 1.08 billion pounds 1.47 billion.The deal comes ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the worlds largest economy recover from a pandemic-fueled slump in 2021.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 ...

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action will help it stem a record surge of infections driven by a highly contagi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020