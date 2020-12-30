Left Menu
West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday launched "Lokkho Sonar Bangla" campaign in the run-up to state Assembly polls in 2021 at party's election office here.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:16 IST
West Bengal BJP launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign for 2021 Assembly polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday launched "Lokkho Sonar Bangla" campaign in the run-up to state Assembly polls in 2021 at party's election office here. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Swapan Dasgupta and BJP Intellectual Cell's convenor Rantideb Sengupta were present on the occasion.

BJP leaders will visit all 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal from January 2. BJP will reach out to voters on issues including good governance, development and economic revival, youth's future, women empowerment, health infrastructure, poverty alleviation, rural and agricultural development, world-class infrastructure for West Bengal, Sabka Sath Sabka Viswas and the strengthening the role of West Bengal in the cultural and academic stage of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently gone to West Bengal for a two-day visit. He had expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats in the next assembly polls and the party will turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" in five years.

"Give a chance to Narendra Modi's leadership, we will make 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal," he had said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

