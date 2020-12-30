Congress workers detained in UP's Mahoba

Police allegedly resorted to a lathicharge on Congress workers taking out a ''Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao'' yatra here on Wednesday and took several of them into custody. ASP Rajendra Kumar Gautam, however, refused that police used force against the Congress workers. Party workers were taking out the yatra in a peaceful manner in the Kabrai area when police resorted to a lathicharge injuring over 20, district Congress chief Tulsidas Lodhi claimed.

Over 150 party workers and leaders, including former Union minister Pradip Jain Aditya, were taken into custody and their two-wheelers were seized, Lodhi claimed. ASP Gautam, however, said 26 Congress workers staging the protest without permission were detained and taken to the Police Lines.

The Congress is taking out the yatra in the districts of the Bundelkhand region to highlight the alleged mismanagement of state-run gaushalas. The party has claimed that it has resulted in deaths of cattle in the recent past. Aditya said that the BJP sought votes in the name of cow, and now has left them to die. ''The cows are dying of hunger and cold. If we go to save them by giving them fodder, then the government behaves with us in a manner as if we are terrorists. The 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra has been completely peaceful, and at least 20 Congress workers were injured,'' he claimed..