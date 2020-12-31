Left Menu
Canada to require negative test for people entering country

The Canadian government said Wednesday that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.

31-12-2020
The Canadian government said Wednesday that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the measure will be implemented in the next few days.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days. The decision came a day after the premier of Canada's largest province said he had ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation, saying he is "extremely disappointed" the official went abroad at a time the government is urging people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it was "completely unacceptable" that Finance Minister Rod Phillips went to the French island of St Barts for the holidays. ''Some Canadians are still travelling for nonessential reasons. This is deeply concerning. We must reiterate that now is not the time to travel," Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said Wednesday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

