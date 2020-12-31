Left Menu
Why doesn't Centre allow mediapersons to visit Ladakh, Depsang Valley? Owaisi targets Centre

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asked the central government as to why reporters and news media personnel were not allowed to visit Ladakh and Depsang Valley.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:24 IST
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asked the central government as to why reporters and news media personnel were not allowed to visit Ladakh and Depsang Valley. "Chinese forces have captured 1000 square kilometres in Depsang and Galwan valley. Why Defence Minister is not telling how they will be getting back that land from China. What steps will they take? In Rajya Sabha, it was being said that they will brief the party leaders, but it is still to do. Why doesn't the Modi government take media to Ladakh and Depsang Valley like senior media persons covered the Kargil War?," he said.

His comments came on the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an interview to ANI said that diplomatic and military level talks with China have not yielded any "meaningful solution". Alleging that PM Modi was hesitant in publicly castigating China he said: "Why PM Modi does not take China's name. We can not do patrolling at the place where we lost our soldiers. Forces are not getting money. Can Rajnath Singh tell, do we have the ammunition of 40 days of intense war? We have ammunition for 10 days only."

The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along LAC in eastern Ladakh. The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

