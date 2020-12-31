Urdu Bulletin: Farmers talks with Centre, Shaheen Bagh shooter's sojourn with BJP made headlines

Today's editions of Urdu publications have highlighted the news of talks between the Union government and the agitating farmers' leaders with the next round of talks now scheduled for January 4. Most publications have also prominently carried the news of Shaheen Bagh shooter's joining Bharatiya Janata Party and his quick removal from the party.

Bihar political situation has also been reported widely with the RJD claiming that JDU's MLAs are soon likely to quit leading to the fall of the Nitish Kumar government. The Inquilab: The newspaper leads with "Farmers, government agree on few points, next talks will be held on January 4". It reports that after the meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, farmer leaders have reached a consensus on few issues, including stopping stubble burning. The Minister also said that the next round of talks will be held on January 4.

The publication also highlighted Shaheen Bagh "shooter's" brief sojourn with the BJP on its page one. The report says that Kapil Gujjar, who fired at Shaheen Bagh protesters, joined BJP and was removed from the party withing hours after widespread criticism. Rashtriya Shahra: The newspaper also leads with the news of "Farmers talks with Centre" detailing the next round of talks with between the Centre and farmer leaders.

The paper also picked up the news of "love jihad" in which it says that 104 IAS officers wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the recently enacted law in the state. They have called for the repeal of the law. Hindustan Express: The publication carries the news of ongoing political tussle in Bihar. The claim by RJD leader Shyam Rajak that the government in Bihar can collapse any time has been displayed prominently. In its detailed report from Patna, the paper says that claimed that 17 JDU leader want to leave the party which can lead to the collapse of the NDA government. (ANI)