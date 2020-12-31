Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION BOM6 GJ-VIRUS-MODI Dawai bhi, kadai bhi: Modi for caution even after vaccination Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination. DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID: India registers 21,822 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,02,66,674 with 21,822 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.60 lakh pushing the national recovery rate over 96 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL20 VIRUS UK-STRAIN POSITIVE New COVID-19 strain: Total 25 people in India test positive New Delhi: A total of 25 people in the country have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. DEL16 DL-NEW YEAR- 2NDLD CURFEW COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1 New Delhi: The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.

DEL19 CBI-CATTLE SMUGGLING Cattle smuggling case: CBI searches at multiple locations in West Bengal New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in West Bengal including the premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra, considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case, officials said. DEL15 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers' protest: Several Delhi border points remain closed New Delhi: Thousands of farmers stayed put at their protest venues near Delhi's border on Thursday as their talks with the government remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. MDS6 KL-ASSEMBLY-RESOLUTION-PASSED Kerala Assembly passes resolution against central farm laws Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers were agitating in Delhi, saying they were 'anti-farmer' and 'pro-corporate.' BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty flat in early trade, energy financials stocks advance Mumbai: Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in early session on the last trading day of 2020 with IT and FMCG stocks cancelling out gains made by financials and energy shares.

FOREIGN FGN17 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD VACCINE China grants conditional approval to its homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Beijing: China has granted conditional approval to the country's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine developed by state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, an official announcement said on Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN9 US-VISA SANCTIONS-TRUMP Trump extends visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their nationals Washington: US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their citizens who violated laws in the United States. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 UN-INDIA-TIRUMURTI India will promote fundamental values, reinforce multilateralism at UNSC: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India will promote fundamental values like human rights and development and reinforce multilateralism while underlining the need for greater cooperation in the UN Security Council, India's envoy to the United Nations has said as the country begins its two-year tenure in the powerful organ of the world body on Friday. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 US-BIDEN-APPOINTEES 61% of Biden's White House appointees are women, 54% people of colour Washington: Sixty-one per cent of the new White House appointees are women and 54 per cent are people of colour, President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has said, asserting that the Biden-Harris administration will prioritise diversity of ideology and background, and foster talent to address the country's most complex challenges. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 VIRUS-NY-FOOD Hindu-American community mobilises efforts to distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food amid COVID-19 New York: As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted livelihoods and brought economic hardships for many, the Hindu-American community mobilised efforts to collect and distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food across 26 states in the US. SPORTS SPD2 SPO-CRI-IND-TEAM Shardul likely to play in Sydney Test, Umesh out of series New Delhi: The Indian team management is likely to prefer Shardul Thakur over left-arm pace sensation Thangarasu Natarajan in the third Test against Australia in place of injured Umesh Yadav. By Kushan Sarkar.