Digest yearender for international stories for month of November, 2020

Nov 1: Lahore: The Pakistan government is mulling over registering a treason case against a senior Opposition leader for his controversial statement that the country handed over captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India under pressure, a top minister has said. Nov 2: Kabul: Gunmen stormed Kabul University as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle and leaving at least 25 dead and wounded at the war-torn country's largest school. Nov 3: Washington: Americans were voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter presidential elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

Nov 4: Washington: The US formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement amid election uncertainty, three years after President Donald Trump announced his intent to remove the country from participating in the global pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Nov 5: Washington: Weary Americans will have to wait for some more time to know the clear winner of the closely-fought election between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the final outcome hinged on a few states where a flood of mail-in ballots triggered by the coronavirus pandemic were still being counted.

Nov 6: Beijing: China said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from ''imported cases'' of coronavirus. Nov 7: Washington: Joe Biden was inching towards a historic electoral victory over Republican President Donald Trump, with the Democratic candidate declaring that the voting numbers tell a ''clear and convincing story'' that he was going to win the race for the White House. Nov 8: Washington: Pledging to be the president of all Americans, Joe Biden has sought an immediate end to the ''grim era of demonisation'' in the deeply-polarised nation, as he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrated their historic triumph over Donald Trump in a bitter and closely-fought presidential election.

Nov 9: New York: Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. Nov 10: Washington: As President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up for administering the country, the defiant Trump campaign has asserted that the 2020 US presidential election is far from over and indicated that it will explore all possible options to obtain ''an accurate and honest vote count.'' Nov 11: Moscow: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has shown 92 per cent efficacy in preventing COVID-19, according to interim trial results announced by the country's health ministry.

Nov 12: Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden was an early supporter of the India-US relationship and his administration will continue to prioritise the defence and security partnership with New Delhi, a key area which has progressed during Donald Trump's tenure as president, a senior official from the Barrack Obama-era administration has said. Nov 13: Washington: There is ''no evidence'' that the 2020 presidential election, the ''most secure in American history'', was compromised, US election security officials have said, rejecting President Donald Trump's fraud claims.

Nov 14: Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Nov 15: Singapore: Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations, including China, signed the world's biggest trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), sans India with hopes that it will help recover from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 16: New York: US-based biotechnology giant Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the deadly disease. Nov 17: Washington: Acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce US troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision fulfils President Donald Trump's pledge to bring forces home when conditions were met that kept the US and its allies safe.

Nov 18: Copenhagen: The winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize — the World Food Program — and the Norwegian Nobel Committee said they have jointly agreed to postpone the in-person award ceremony in Oslo next month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nov 19: Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two more terror financing cases.

Nov 20: London: New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the prestigious 50,000-pound Booker Prize for his autobiographical debut novel 'Shuggie Bain', beating Indian-origin author Avni Doshi's 'Burnt Sugar'. Nov 21: Washington: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the White House for the first time in six decades and met the newly appointed senior US official on Tibetan issues, the Central Tibetan Administration said.

Nov 22: Washington: President Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord, telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple the US economy, not save the planet. Nov 23: Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden announced his national security team that includes three women and an envoy for climate that for the first time would sit on the National Security Council.

Nov 24: Beijing/Wenchang: China successfully launched its maiden unmanned spacecraft to collect samples from the lunar surface and return to earth, which space scientists here say is the Chinese space programme’s most complex operation ever. Nov 25: Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the armed forces to strengthen training under real combat conditions and raise their capability of winning wars as the ruling Communist Party laid out plans to make the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on par with the US military by 2027.

Nov 26: Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's Parliament approved the government's proposed 2021 budget throwing a political lifeline to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin amid strong resistance to his 9-month-old leadership. Nov 27: Dubai: An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program was killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran.

Nov 28: Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader called for the “definitive punishment” of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehran’s disbanded military nuclear program. Nov 29: Beijing: China will build a major hydropower project on Brahmaputra river in Tibet and a proposal for this has been clearly put forward in the 14th Five-Year Plan to be implemented from next year.

Nov 30: New York: In the land of lexicography, out of the whole of the English language, 2020's word of the year is a vocabulary of one..